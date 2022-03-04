Ozarks Technical Community College is accepting enrollment for free Adult Education and Literacy and English as a Second Language classes at the Table Rock Campus in Hollister.
Students will attend an orientation and pretesting session before the beginning of classes. The pretest allows students to be individually advised concerning the best placement and course of study.
English as a Second Language classes are offered in Hollister as evening classes. These classes provide instruction in speaking, listening, reading and writing English. For information on the next available orientation and enrollment times, please call 417-447-8860.
Adult Education and Literacy classes prepare students for the High School Equivalency Test or can be taken to improve reading, math and writing skills. Classes are set up as eight-week preparation sessions, with instruction in language and math. Day classes are available Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and evening classes are available Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. For registration, please call 417-447-8924.
Accelerated sessions are available for students who only need a quick review before taking the HiSET exam. Lab sessions are available to assist anyone who needs a more in-depth study.
The next sessions begin the week of March 7. To be considered for the AEL program, participants must be at least 17 years old and not enrolled in high school. All orientation/pretesting sessions are scheduled by appointment only. All participants must wear a mask during classes.
For more information visit tablerock.otc.edu.
