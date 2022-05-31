The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County held their annual member dinner.
The JATC’s event gave the organization the opportunity to install new board members for the 2022-2023 year, induct new Active Members and recognize several women for their contributions during the 2021-2022 year, according to a press release from the JATC.
The new board members are:
- Colleen Neill - President
- Paula Eighmy - Vice President
- Annette Sain - Recording Secretary
- Jeannie Horton - Corresponding Secretary
- Sue Kelly - Treasurer
- Robin Osbern - Assistant Treasurer
- Bobbie Wydeen - Finance Director
- Lajean Wild - Projects Director
- Sheryl Schiller - Education Director
- Paula Gillispie - Membership Director.
Board members serve one-year terms and are selected from the membership.
Paula DeHart, Kalah Kemp, Robin Osbern and Judith Lavin were inducted into the organization as active members who had participated in service and finance projects, attended chapter meetings and completed training during the 2021-2022 year. Women initially join as provisional members to determine if they wish to make a commitment to become Active Members with the organization to serve the community.
Special awards and recognitions were given out at the dinner. The Gift of Service award, for the member with the most service hours, was given to Robin Osbern. Annette Sain received the Gift of Time award for the most total hours. The Crown Award was given to Jeannie Horton, the member chosen by the current President who represents the 5 jewels on the NAJA Crown: Charity, Youth, Health, Leadership and Service.
JATC is a group of women united by a single cause and dedicated to helping the children of Taney County, according to the release. It was chartered in 1998 and continues to grow and thrive throughout Taney County. Approximately 50 members annually contribute more than 4,000 volunteer hours as they strive to improve the mental, physical, social and emotional well-being of children in Taney County.
JATC projects throughout the year include the Prom Dress Project, Tender Critters, Santa’s Gift House, School Supplies in January, Scholarships, Scholar Care, Book Swap and support for the Women’s Crisis Center.
For more information visit www.jatcmo.org or on their Facebook page ‘Junior Auxiliary of Taney County’.
