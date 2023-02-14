Read a book in a nook and find new games to play on a very special Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County is hosting a Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration for area children ages 3 to 10 years old on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at the community room in the Branson Tri-Lakes News building, located at 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister. The event is free for families and guests are welcome to dress as their favorite Dr. Seuss character.
The event is the project of the provisional 2023 members. Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher and JATC provisional 2023 member Mandy Farrow said the project was a way to give back to the community with some fun.
“Dr. Seuss and his books are icons of childhood,” Farrow said. “It is a great project for us to put on for the kids of the area to promote reading while letting the kids be kids. We have been planning it for a while now and we hope to see lots of families there to enjoy the celebration.”
Children will be able to enjoy Dr. Seuss storytime at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
“Every half hour we will be reading a Dr. Seuss classic to the kids,” Farrow said. “In between storytime, we have crafts planned. Of course, no birthday would be complete without a cake. We want to bring a little of the Seuss magic and imagination to life for the children.”
The Branson Tri-Lakes News building’s community room will be decorated and ready for the party, according to Farrow.
“The community room here at the paper is such a great space to host an event like this,” Farrow said. “At Christmas time, the paper hosted a breakfast with Santa and the Grinch event for the kids. We are happy to be able to have the space to accommodate celebrations like this one for such a good cause. The JATC does so much to help the children of Taney County and I am proud to be a part of this group of women.”
All children attending will receive a goodie bag with Seuss inspired gifts.
“We have been collecting Dr. Seuss books for the children,” Farrow said. “If anyone would like to donate some, we would love to present children that attend with a Dr Seuss book. Any businesses that would like to donate books, we would love the support.”
For more information contact Farrow at 601-504-4545.
For more information on the JATC visit the ‘Junior Auxiliary of Taney County’ Facebook page.
