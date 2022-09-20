The 49th Annual Autumn Daze Festival was held this past weekend in Downtown Branson.
The festival featured homemade crafts, foods and live entertainment.
Autumn Daze took place Thursday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Sept. 17. The festival was host to many artisans and crafters who exhibited and sold their work. Crafters and artists from around the country participated.
Shoppers could purchase a wide variety of items including wood crafts, quilts, clothing, crocheted and knitted items, jewelry, hats, purses, ladies’ accessories, toys, floral arrangements, ironworks and collectibles.
The festival was free to the public, including the music sets on the stage from some of Branson’s entertainers.
In addition to continuous entertainment and handcrafted wares, Autumn Daze featured a food court with food truck, food vendors, a celebrity autograph booth, and a Downtown Branson sidewalk sale.
