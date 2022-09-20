Autumn Daze 1.jpg

Autumn Daze was filled with live music and entertainment

The 49th Annual Autumn Daze Festival was held this past weekend in Downtown Branson. 

Autumn Daze 2.jpg

The festival featured homemade crafts, foods and live entertainment. 

Autumn Daze 3.jpg

Autumn Daze took place Thursday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Sept. 17. The festival was host to many artisans and crafters who exhibited and sold their work. Crafters and artists from around the country participated. 

Autumn Daze 4.jpg
Autumn Daze 12jpg

Shoppers could purchase a wide variety of items including wood crafts, quilts, clothing, crocheted and knitted items, jewelry, hats, purses, ladies’ accessories, toys, floral arrangements, ironworks and collectibles.

Autumn Daze 10.jpg
Autumn Daze 11.jpg
Autumn Daze 5.jpg

The festival was free to the public, including the music sets on the stage from some of Branson’s entertainers.

Autumn Daze 6.jpg
Autumn Daze 9.jpg

In addition to continuous entertainment and handcrafted wares, Autumn Daze featured a food court with food truck, food vendors, a celebrity autograph booth, and a Downtown Branson sidewalk sale.

Autumn Daze 7.jpg
Autumn Daze 8.jpg

 

