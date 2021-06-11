A demolition derby featuring cars, lawn mowers and kids power wheels is coming to Forsyth for a night of family fun.
The Oklahoma Boys Promotions is bringing its demolition derby to the Taney County Fairgrounds, located at 445 Burmingham Road in Forsyth, for the fourth year.
The Demolition Derby will be on Saturday, June 19, at 7 p.m. and will last for approximately two to three hours. Admission is free for ages 6 years old and under. Tickets will be $5 for ages 7-12, and $10 for ages 13 and older.
John Reeves, owner of Oklahoma Boys Promotions, said they are excited to bring the demolition derby back to Forsyth again and hope to see the community come out.
“We’re gonna have (a) semi-stock, full-sized class demo. We have a compact demo, and I have lawn mower demos. We’ll (also) have a kids power wheels demo,” Reeves said.
Reeves said he was thankful they were able to have a demolition derby last year, even with COVID-19, and they are excited to have the event again this year, with no COVID regulations.
“The grandstand usually has been full when we’ve been having the show there. You know everybody likes to see something get torn up. You know people love that,” Reeves said.
To register to be a part of the demolition derby there is a $50 entry fee for the full-size and the compact. There will be a $20 buy-in for the lawn mowers and a 100% pay out of whatever comes in their buy-in. The power wheels for kids is free.
For more information follow the Facebook page ‘Taney County Fair,’ or contact John Reeves at 620-870-0254.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.