A Kimberling City man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Feb. 23.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report at 1:11 a.m. Anthony M. LaGand Perez ,25, was driving his 2019 Ram on Hwy 165 just two miles west of Hollister when his vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck several trees and caught fire.
Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen responded to the scene and at 1:17 a.m. Anthony M LaGrand Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.
