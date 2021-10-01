A 2021 Hollister graduate and two 2021 Reeds Spring graduates were awarded a scholarship to help in their pursuit of their degrees.
Hollister High School Class of 2021 graduate, Arely Ochoa, and two Reeds Spring High School Class of 2012 graduates, Luke McFerron and Madison Stickle, can continue their college experiences thanks to scholarships from the rootED Alliance. The three will receive up to $10,000 per year, for four years.
The rootEd Alliance aims to help students in rural Missouri with advice, exposure, and access to financial resources. The organization works with Reeds Spring High School Student Success Advisor Paige Cyrus-Ham and Hollister High School Student Success Advisor Tim Stagner to discuss post secondary options and how to pay for continuing education.
The rootEd Community College Transfer Scholarships (administered by The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis) are dedicated to improving postsecondary education opportunities for community college students intending to transfer from Ozarks Technical Community College or Three Rivers Community College to an accredited, nonprofit 4-year college or university. This is a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 annually. The rootEd Community College Transfer Scholarship is administered by The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis, according to the rootEd Alliance website.
The rootEd Alliance launched in 2018 to address the most challenging obstacles to success after high school for students in rural America with advice, exposure and access to financial resources. The mission of rootEd Alliance is to clear a path to a stronger future for students in rural America. A collaborative philanthropic effort, rootEd Alliance grew out of a collective belief in the power of education to change lives and an understanding of the unique needs of rural America.
According to an email from Hollister School District Communications Director Kim Connell, rootEd Alliance does this in part through providing funding and resources for student success advisors like Tim Stagner at Hollister High School, in partnership with Ozarks Technical Community College, and in part through creating opportunities like the rootEd Alliance scholarships. This year, in partnership with the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis, rootEd has awarded 18 new scholarships to undergraduate and transfer students from rural Missouri, filling critical gaps in students’ financial aid packages to help ensure they graduate debt-free.
For more information visit stlouisgraduates.academicworks.com/donors/rooted-alliance.
