After a three year absence due to the pandemic, the community rejoiced this past weekend at the return of the Stone County OACAC Ozark Mountain Monopoly Tournament.
Nearly 40 participants joined in on the fun to help raise around $1,800 during the 12 Annual Ozark Mountain Monopoly Tournament on Saturday, April 22, at the New Testament Christian Church in Reeds Spring. With a $20 entry fee, players were assigned to tables of four to five contenders for the first 90 minute round of classic Monopoly.
At the end of the first round, players were invited to enjoy a grilled lunch and place their final bids in the morning long silent auction. Once all of the players’ points from round one had been calculated, the top five players advanced to the championship table for round two. Alongside the championship table, three consolation tables were set up so the round one players with the second, third and fourth highest points could play each other in round two.
Coming in first place at the champions table was Randy Keeler of Branson West. Keeler was awarded a plaque and a $250 boating day package. The consolation table winners were Jim Spizewski, Leslie Wasley and Beau Hawkins and they were awarded with a bag of Branson Bank cookies.
Stone County OACAC Advisory Board President Cy Bortner explained how the Ozark Mountain Monopoly Tournament, which is the only area tournament sanctioned by Hasbro, came to be.
“Ervin Uhrig is an experienced Monopoly Tournament Judge. You meet someone like Ervin and you say, ‘Wait a minute. A judge? You mean there are tournaments? Could we have a tournament?’ He’s the authority. He knows how a tournament works. He’s done these before. To me that was the key. I started raising my hand and jumping up and down and said, ‘Wait a minute. No one else does a Monopoly tournament. We have an authority on how a Monopoly tournament works,’” Bortner said. “Ervin, he knows how it works. He’s a collector of Monopoly boards. We got a hold of Hasbro and Hasbro donated boards to us…We’re going to play Monopoly. We’re going to have a Monopoly tournament and play and use it as a fundraiser, and by golly it worked.”
One of the big notable changes to the tournament this year, is the season in which it is taking place.
“Prior to and including 2019, I know we had 11 Monopoly tournaments in our back pocket, so this being the 12th Annual. All those past Monopoly tournaments were in fall. Well, we always combated fall with War Eagle Craft Fair and garage sales and everything else going on,” Bortner said. “I thought, let’s change it up a little bit. We’ve been gone since 2019. Let’s do this in spring…We’ve not had a light turnout, I think it’s a very satisfying turnout, because it’s the first since 2019 and it’s in spring. People want to get out and go and do something. Well, let’s go play Monopoly and on a day like today, it’s 40 degrees out and 30 mile an hour winds, it’s probably even a smarter decision to go inside and play Monopoly.”
While the Stone County OACAC Neighborhood Center offers a variety of services to a number of people, Bortner explained the funds raised during this tournament are specifically for their emergency fund.
“The emergency fund is an account that is kept per each county. They do not have any federal grants for emergency funds. Each OACAC County Neighborhood Center develops their own fundraising for this particular need. This particular need can be crazy real life things like prescription glasses that are broken and they can’t afford a replacement, maybe sometimes there’s an eye exam that’s required prior to replacing prescription glasses that have not been replaced in a long time and this is all necessary. An individual citizen of Stone County can come to the Stone County Neighborhood Center and express that need and they’ll see what they can do,” Bortner said. “It can be prescription drugs that they cannot afford, that they must have. OACAC will go through their doctor and go through their pharmacy and of course verify that these needs are real and legitimate…all the way down to an automobile that doesn’t work anymore. Well you can’t drive to work. You can’t support yourself. You’re in such a pickle. Where do you turn? And not everyone has family in the area. Not everyone has a neighbor that will help. So somewhere, someone needs to turn for assistance and that’s where OACAC comes in.”
In the three years the organization was unable to host the monopoly tournament due to the pandemic, just how valuable these fundraisers are was further brought into perspective. Bortner shared with the knowledgeable guidance of Stone County Neighborhood Center Supervisor Debbie Uhrig the organization was able to keep the fund alive.
“Without these events for us to fundraise…we can’t help everyone in this situation and that breaks a lot of hearts. Everyone wants to help and that’s the business OACAC is in. Pulling everyone, hopefully, pulling everyone up out of a situation, not by money but just by a simple scenario that somebody at this moment needs some help,” Bortner said. “Since this is not a federally funded emergency fund, it limits their ability to help in those situations like prescription glasses or a flat tire. A car that won’t start, a battery that’s dead, the prescription from Walgreens that you can’t afford but you’ve got to have. The propane tank that’s empty in the middle of February. What are we going to do now? Those kinds of situations, they have to limit, because the funds aren’t there.”
Also new this year, United Healthcare partnered with OACAC as a corporate sponsor of the tournament. They were on-site during the fundraiser to visit with attendees. Plans are already underway for the 13th Annual Ozark Mountain Monopoly Tournament, which will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2024, at New Testament Christian Church.
To learn more about Stone County OACAC visit https://oac.ac/.
