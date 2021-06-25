The southbound ramp between MO Highway 76 onto U.S. Highway 65 has reopened to traffic after months of being closed.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, June 22, the ramp between Highway 76 Main Street onto U.S. Highway 65 southbound was reopened.
The ramp had been closed since March 18.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the ramp was closed for safety reasons while road crews removed the concrete, resurfaced the Highway 65 southbound bridge over Lake Taneycomo between Branson and Hollister, and upgraded the guardrail on each end of the bridge.
Crews also made repairs underneath the northbound bridge.
MODOT announced both lanes on the southbound bridge are now open after being reduced to one lane while construction was underway.
The project was part of Governor Mike Parson’s Focus on Bridge Program to address some 250 bridges across the state that needed repairs and upgrades.
The cost of the project was an estimated $1.6 million.
For more information on the repairs, call MoDOT at 417-895-7600 or visit modot.org/southwest.
