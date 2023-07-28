A group of children from our region faced the force of mother nature during a trek to discover history.
Youth from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from
Branson, Branson West, Forsyth, Hollister, Kimberling City, and Reeds Spring attended a 12 mile pioneer reenactment of pushing handcarts on Thursday, June 29, in Nauvoo, IL.
“A pioneer reenactment became all too real when mother nature showed her angry side. Groups of SW Missouri and Northern Arkansas youth from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints set out to experience a small taste of the 1860s pioneer handcart trek across the plains,” states a press release from Jonathan Rimington of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. “Before loading and pulling the handcarts, the group learned of some of the skills the pioneers would need for the journey across the plains and over the Rocky Mountains. The fact that many original pioneers did not have the skills to face the hardships ahead of them made the task doubly hard. It would be a journey of many months pushing and pulling their carts over virgin prairie, fording rivers, and creeks, up and down mountain slopes. They carried a load of about 600 pounds in their carts, which dwindled as they ate their food supplies. It was hard, but the effort was driven by faith. Dressed in pioneer garb, the reenactment group had it easy by comparison, yet they still had to contend with challenges along their short journey. ”
During their trek, about five miles in, the group had to deal with severe weather, Trek Leader Sarah Carey told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
According to Carey, leaders set out to find shelter for the group of about 200 youth. A nearby farmer gave permission to use a metal barn, but President Barry Johnson, 2nd counselor of the Stake Presidency, declined the offer, citing a distinct impression not to use the metal barn. The group leaders contacted the owners of a farm the group had eaten lunch at and the farmers agreed to give the group shelter.
“Another stake leader contacted the owners of the land where we were to have our lunch, and they came with their truck and trailer to pick up some of the youth to take back to their home and barn. At this point, the youth with their hand carts were running to try to make it to safety as the wall of rain hit us. Then the wind came, making the rain feel like gravel being forcefully thrown at us. The land owners had safely transported one trailer load of youth to their home, but as soon as the last youth jumped off, a big tree fell on the trailer and truck making it impossible for the owners to help more,” Carey said. “These youth took shelter in their cellar not knowing how the rest of the group was going to brave the powerful storm. Knowing that the rest of the youth could not make it to the planned lunch stop, a three walled wooden barn was found empty. Leaders told the youth to abandon the handcarts in the ditch and run for that rickety barn.
“Completely soaked and afraid, the youth sheltered in this small (barn) structure (and a cellar) as the storm relentlessly did its damage. The National Weather Service called the storm a derecho, which is a tornado like storm but with straight line winds. The storm winds reached at least 120 mph where our group was at. With the barn open, we could see trees falling, big tree limbs flying in the air, and hear loud crashes on the roof.”
Carey said the experience was heroin for the children and the adults as the storm raged around them. The winds pulled down an old tree that fell crashing onto the barn.
“Many offered up prayers out loud and in their hearts asking for safety. When the storm finally started to calm, the emotional storm came as youth searched for their siblings and friends,” Carey said. “Miraculously, both the groups in the cellar and the barn were safe and unharmed. Everyone was accounted for. Then the singing came as we waited out the rains. One particular children’s song seemed to spiritually move the congregation at the barn, A Child’s Prayer. The Holy Ghost witnessed that the prayers of the youth were heard and answered.”
After the severe weather passed the group emerged from their shelter to see the damage, broken limbs and smashed structures, around them.
“As the group stepped out of the barn, we saw that a large tree had fallen onto the roof of the barn where we stayed. More realized the miracle of our safety as we witnessed the destruction when we were transported back to our camp,” Carey said. “The steel barn that was offered as a shelter had a large tree punctured in the middle of it along with its bay door bent in half inward. Surely if anyone stayed there, people would have been hurt.”
Once out of danger the youth and their adult leaders trekked on toward their campsite.
“These same youths arrived at camp, changed into dry clothes, and started cleaning up the camp of debris without being asked,” Carey said. “Later, youth bore testimonies of the miracle they experienced and the group went into historic Nauvoo to walk the same path the pioneers did to wait to cross the Mississippi river, leaving their dear homes behind.”
The youth group left their experience at Nauvoo, IL, tired but wiser and more appreciative of the pioneers who braved the elements with determination and faith, states the release.
