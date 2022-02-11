The Central Bank of Branson recognized three Hollister Elementary and Middle School students as “Character Champions”.
Hollister 6th grader Silas Fisher, 5th grader Aubrey Woods, and 4th grader Riley Blevins were presented Character Champion Award before a varsity home basketball game. Central Bank Vice President of Commercial Loans Roger Frieze presented the awards on behalf of the bank.
The Central Bank of Branson has been awarding local students who exhibit outstanding character for 23 years.
