Turkey Creek Brewery is hosting a “New Years Day Brewpub Brunch” on Sunday, Jan. 1, as a kickoff to the new year.
The brewery, located at 1865 US Business 65 in Hollister invites the public to kick off the first day of 2023 with a food brunch bar and drinks. The following information is from the brewery’s events page on Facebook.
“Guys, don’t expect your lady to make you a hunter’s breakfast after a night of New Years celebration, and Ladies, don’t even begin to think your guy will make you breakfast in bed on January 1st,” the event page says. “We have you covered... Breakfast Food Brunch Bar, Craft Beer, Mimosas, and Bloody Marys! Reserve your seat, come with friends to chill and recover from New Years Eve! This will be the best start to the New Year ever! See you soon at ‘A Place Where Friends Gather’.”
There are 3 different event reservation time selection options: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, visit www.turkeycreekbrewery.com/upcoming-events.
