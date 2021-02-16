While certain areas of southwestern Missouri have already experienced between three to seven inches of snowfall since Feb. 14, folks need to prepare themselves to welcome another round of possible snow tonight.
“Another round of snow will overspread the region tonight (Feb. 16) into Wednesday (Feb. 17) bringing additional accumulating snowfall to the region,” said the National Weather Service in Springfield in a Facebook update. “The highest amounts are forecast to be along the Missouri and Arkansas border.”
The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area, which will remain in effect from 9 p.m. tonight to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Snow will start moving into southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas late this evening and spread northeast across the area overnight,” stated the advisory. “Highest amounts of three to four inches will generally be south of the U.S. 60 corridor, while two to three inches are expected north of U.S. 60.”
A Hazardous Weather Outlook has also been issued by the NWS in Springfield. The outlook includes widespread snow accumulations tonight into Wednesday ranging from one to four inches and details what the rest of the week will look like through the weekend.
“Light snow will persist through Wednesday morning. Snow will accumulate on roadways creating difficult travel during the Wednesday morning commute to work or school,” said the outlook. “Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through most of the week. A warm up will finally occur Friday through the upcoming weekend.”
The Branson area is looking at anywhere between three to five inches of snow tonight into Wednesday, with the highest chances of snowfall expected between 9 p.m. tonight and 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Tonight, temperatures in Branson will dip down to a low of around 8 degrees. Wednesday will see a high temperature of nearly 23 degrees, a low Wednesday night around 12 degrees, and Thursday will see a high near 27 and a low around 7 degrees.
On Friday, temperatures will break above freezing and the Branson area will see a high near 34, but a low Friday night of around 16 degrees. At this time, no additional snowfall is included in the extended forecast past Wednesday night.
The NWS in Springfield reported earlier today that, since Feb. 14, the Branson area has seen between five and six inches of snow in most places, with seven inches of snowfall in other locations such as the Branson Airport.
