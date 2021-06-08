A high school science teacher was named Hollister School District Teacher of the Year.
The Hollister R-V School District is pleased to announce that Mr. Richard White has been named as the Hollister 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year and has been chosen as a nominee for Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year, according to a press release from the Hollister School District.
“I love Hollister schools, Especially the students! I can’t imagine doing anything else, anywhere else,” said White in an email. “ I am humbled to receive this award.”
According to Hollister Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Sandy Leech, White is an educator who is also a learner who pushes himself to be better.
“He spends his summers going to extra professional development to better himself and learn more so that he can help his students,” said Leech in the release. “He is very deserving of this award.”
According to the release, as a nominee for Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year, White will participate in an application process showcasing his greatest contributions to and accomplishments in education, his ability to engage students of all backgrounds and abilities in the learning, and how a project or initiative he has been involved in contributed to the improvement of overall school culture.
Regional teachers, who will be selected this summer, will then have the opportunity to compete for Missouri State Teacher of the Year, according to the release.
