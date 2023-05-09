Branson Tri-Lakes Daily News
Thursday, May 1, 1997
The Liberty Tree, which many area people believe to be one of the oldest and most honored trees around, still has a chance for survival.
City officials announced Wednesday that plans to remove the tree, which is located near the Sammy Lane Boat Line and Pirate Cruise in downtown Branson, have been put on hold until another study can be done to determine if the tree can be saved.
The tree was to have been removed May 12.
“At the request of several downtown businesses, we (the city) are giving the tree a stay of execution,” said Jerry Adams, communications director for the city.
The group of residents, led by Bob Colerick, owner of the Sammy Lane Boat Line and Pirate Cruise, asked Mayor Lou Schaefer and the Board of Aldermen to do a second evaluation of the tree.
On Oct. 17, 1996, the 175-foot tree was struck by lightning, which split some large limbs near the top, cracked the main trunk and ripped out a 12-foot-high section of bark near the base.
A study was done on the tree last November, after the lightning strike, to determine if the tree needed to be removed. Justine Gartner, an urban forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation, did the study of the 220-year-old tree, and determined that the tree was mature and was in decline even before the lightning strike.
After the study was done, the Board of Aldermen voted to have the tree removed.
Rick Haggard, who works at Sammy Lane, said the group of residents decided to ask the city to save the tree because it began to bloom this spring.
“The lower part of the tree has beautiful leaves and looks great, but there are places-especially near the top of the tree-where you can tell that the branches are hollow and the tree is dying,” he said.
Adams said the city will ask Gartner to do another study of the tree. He added that the group of residents plans on attending the next aldermen meeting to ask the board to vote to try to save the tree.
Branson Planning and Development Director Don Stephens said he has asked Gartner to do the study some time within the next two weeks.
“If it’s determined the tree continues declining and there is serious doubt about the structural integrity of the whole tree, then it needs to come down,” he said. “A falling limb can cause serious injury to people and can damage vehicles.”
The tree has been a landmark since 1976 when a marker was placed nearby as part of the country’s Bicentennial. The giant oak was determined to be more than 200 years old, dating it back to the beginning of this country.
