The Kimberling City Elks Lodge presented scholarships to two Reeds Spring students.
Madison Sieg and Evan Brandsma were chosen by the Elks to receive scholarships in the amount of $2,500 each. Sieg plans to continue her education by attending Missouri State University. Brandsma will be attending College of the Ozarks.
“The Kimberling City Elks Lodge is proud to support the youth of our community through our scholarship program,” Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 PR Director Keoka Ketcher said.
Elk Member Paul Nolan presented the scholarship awards to Sieg and Brandsma.
For more information visit “Kimberling City Elks 2505” on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.