Southern Missouri Arts Connection is hosting a Pumpkin Extravaganza workshop on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6 until 9 p.m. in the SMAC Art Center, located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister.
The event offers a pumpkin-glazing workshop and is designed to offer an opportunity for adults to work alongside their children, creating one-of-a-kind seasonal pieces of art. Adults without children are welcome to register, as well.
The evening of the event, adults will select a large ceramic pumpkin and children will choose a small pumpkin to glaze. The pumpkins are hollow and include lids. Instructor Julie Zetina will present several autumn-themed glaze treatments from which you can choose to uniquely paint your pumpkin.
After the workshop, Zetina will fire the glazed pumpkins in her kiln and return them to the SMAC Center the week of Oct. 13, from 6 to7 p.m. for pickup.
Children must have an adult chaperone. There will be a variety of snacks at the event. SMAC encourages participants to come enjoy a cozy evening , and suggests signing up early, as the workshop might sell out.
The cost of pumpkins for the event is as follows:
$45 large pumpkin for adults ($22 for Hollister youth or accompanying adult)
$35 medium pumpkin ($17 for Hollister youth or accompanying adult)
$25 small pumpkin for youth ($12 for Hollister youth)
For more information about the Pumpkin Extravaganza, go to www.smac-art.org or visit the Southern Missouri Arts Connection Facebook page.
