The Village of Indian Point received a grant from the Department of Natural Resources to evaluate its wastewater system.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the Village of Indian Point to evaluate its wastewater system, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
The Clean Water Engineering Report Grant program offers funding to small communities for wastewater engineering costs incurred in preparation of a facility plan report.
The village will use the grant to develop the report, which is intended to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements, and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in July 2022, according to the release.
“This grant allows Missouri communities like Indian Point (to) assess their water and wastewater treatment systems and identify improvements that will keep them operating effectively,” Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Dru Buntin said in the release. “This not only helps communities maintain and improve key infrastructure, it provides important economic benefits as well.”
Water and wastewater systems are an essential infrastructure in supporting the health and economic vitality of a community.
Through the grant, the village has an opportunity to assess its plant and identify improvements for efficiency and effectiveness, capacity, and to satisfy public health and water quality regulations, according to the release. This will help the community plan for future growth and development and determine what actions are needed to address its wastewater needs.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has a Protection Program’s Financial Assistance Center that is committed to assist with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects within Missouri communities. The center provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.
