The Easter Bunny returns to Hollister for the The 36th Annual Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce.
The annual event will be held on Saturday, April 16th, at the Hollister High School football stadium. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. with the first hunt beginning at 1:00 p.m., according to a press release from the Chamber.
Tiffany Stevens, chair of the event, explained some of the things families can expect.
“This year’s event will have the return of the scavenger hunt and Ronzo, who the kids loved last year,” Stevens said. “There will be several other children’s activities available for the children to participate in while they are at the event. Concessions will be available for purchase for a minimal price.”
There will be a coloring contest broken down into the same age groups as the egg hunt with prizes for the best entries. The bunny picture to be colored will be located on the back of the flyers handed out at Hollister schools and throughout the community. Flyers will also be available daily at the Hollister Chamber office located at 2527 S. Business 65 in Hollister.
“The Easter Bunny will make a grand entrance on a fire truck at 12:30 p.m., courtesy of the Western Taney County Fire Protection District,” stated the release. “Entertainment on the field prior to the hunt will be provided by everyone’s favorite Frisbee-catcher, Diskey the Wonder Dog, the Hollister Elementary Cub Choir and more.”
Children are encouraged to bring their own baskets this year to hunt for the 10,000 eggs which will be stuffed with either candy or one of 2,000 with prizes that have been donated by our local businesses.
The event will take place rain or shine and is free to all attendees. Large backdrop banners will provide an opportunity for Easter pictures for families.
For more information call the Chamber of Commerce office at 417.334.3050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.