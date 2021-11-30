Branson Tri-Lakes News will be hosting their third and final Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive of 2021 on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, needs blood for local use,” a press release from CBCO said. “The organization reports a less than a three-day supply of most blood types, including type O Positive and O Negative.”
For the final month of the year, CBCO is giving five lucky blood donors a vacation during the Planes, Trains and Automobiles sweepstakes. Each week during December, a winner will be selected to receive their choice of a $1,000 gas card, or a $1,000 travel voucher for air or train travel.
Successful blood donors will also receive a maroon long sleeved t-shirt sporting the Plains, Trains and Automobiles theme.
“We are extremely grateful to the members of our community who have chosen to join us and make a donation at all of our blood drives in 2021,” Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher Mandy Farrow said. “As we enter into the month of December and the Christmas season is fully underway, we hope folks will join us once more this year to help supply the gift of life.”
As a special thank you, Branson Tri-Lakes News will also be offering all successful donors their choice of gift certificates to either the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex, Pasghetti’s Restaurant, Famous Dave’s or Sonic Drive-In.
“Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community,” the release said. “CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at CoxHealth Branson as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks.”
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive. To make an appointment or for additional information visit cbco.org/donate-blood.
