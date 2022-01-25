School of the Ozarks is hosting an Open House for prospective students, their parents and families, and anyone interested in learning more about S of O.
The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 8 a.m. in the Hook Activities Center, located on the S of O campus.
The purpose of the event is for attendees to learn about classical Christian education, hear from the school’s administration, tour the building, and receive information regarding the application process, according to a statement from S of O.
There are limited spots available for the upcoming 2022 fall school year. The following grades have openings:
- Kindergarten – 16 openings
- First Grade – 4 openings
- Seventh Grade – 3 openings
- Ninth Grade – 3 openings
- Twelfth Grade – 9 openings
Grades not listed do not currently have openings for the next school year.
According to the statement, preference will be given to students who have either attended a classical Christian school or used the Classical Conversations homeschool curriculum for several grades.
Applications will not be available before the Open House for the 2022 school year. S of O will begin accepting applications on Jan. 27. Families who are unable to pick up a packet in person may request to receive a mailed copy. The school asks that all completed application packets be returned by mail to: School of the Ozarks, PO Box 17, Point Lookout, MO 65726. Priority consideration will be given to students whose applications are postmarked by March 1, according to the statement.
For additional information, contact the Lower School at 417-690-2380 or the Upper School at 417-690-2325.
