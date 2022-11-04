Students at Reeds Spring Middle School recently received a Missouri Department of Conservation grant, which helped the district purchase fishing equipment and helped the students give back to the community with a day of service.
The Discover Nature Unhooked grant, which was sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation, offered the Middle School $1,000 to purchase fishing equipment and to also reimbursed the school district for transportation for field experience.
“We applied as a Middle School Science Department after we spent four hours of training,” 8th Grade Life Science Educator Lori Munhollon said. “The $1,000 was spent on purchasing 30 rod and reel combos plus tackle boxes and hooks, bobbers and sinkers.
The motivation for fishing fits into the MDC curriculum being taught in the 7/8 Science. This curriculum supports the MO Science learning standards.”
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Reeds Spring 8th grade students took part in a day of service. Students had the opportunity to sign up for four options to serve around the district and community.
“We had a group volunteer through H2Ozarks to participate in the shoreline cleanup at Cape Fair Marina. We had a group travel to our Primary to read to kindergarten and 1st grade students,” Middle School Principal Casey Carpenter said. “We had a group that cleaned up the grounds around the High School, football stadium, and Middle School. Finally, we had a group clean up around the recycling center.”
The motivation on the day of service was to connect students with opportunities in the community.
“For our 7th graders, this all stemmed from the desire to connect them to the resources that are available to them in Stone County,” Carpenter said. “As a school district, we believe that informed and engaged citizens are integral to the success of our community. We began with the library, but quickly expanded to letting them tour the (County) judicial building and old courthouse in downtown Galena.”
Carpenter said the grant gave students a chance to serve the community while being outdoors.
“Our MDC grant was just a natural extension of connecting them to our community and the many opportunities it offers,” Carpenter said. “We are blessed to live in a region with so many outdoor opportunities and it is amazing how many of our students haven’t had the opportunity to take part in them. For our 8th graders, this turned from a need into an opportunity. With half of our staff traveling with the 7th grade, we were unable to hold classes as normal. Our leadership team came up with the idea to give our students the opportunity to serve. It was an extremely positive experience for all involved!”
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
