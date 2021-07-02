A man from Alpena, Arkansas, was arrested by Branson Police on June 28 for the attempted kidnapping of a baby from Cox Medical Center Branson.
In a July 2 press release, the city of Branson said officers responded to the Labor and Delivery floor at Cox Branson on report of a male suspect attempting to kidnap an infant.
The suspect, identified as Noah Wilson, was notified on June 28 that his newborn son was being placed into protective custody with the State of Missouri because his son had tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a probable cause statement released by the Taney County Prosecutor’s Office.
Upon learning his newborn child was a ward of the state, Wilson placed his son into a duffel bag, along with a blanket, zipped up the bag and attempted to leave the hospital, according to the probable cause statement.
When challenged by an alert nurse who felt something was wrong, the suspect then attempted to flee the hospital. Due to security measures at Cox Branson, the suspect was unable to leave the monitored obstetrical unit. A security officer at the hospital was able to detain the suspect until police officers arrived on scene and arrested him, the press release stated.
“We are proud of the way Cox Medical Center Branson handled this situation and the partnership that the police department has with them,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews said in the release. “This is why it is so important for all organizations to have a plan in place and to regularly train for those ‘what if’ scenarios.”
Wilson admitted he could have caused severe injury or death to his son by placing him into the duffle bag with the blanket, which could have suffocated the infant, according to the probable cause statement.
Wilson is being charged with a first-degree felony for endangering the welfare of a child by the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. This is a continuing investigation, the press release stated
According to online court documents, Wilson posted his $15,000 surety bond on July 1. He will appear before Taney County Judge Tiffany Yarnell on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. for a counsel status hearing.
