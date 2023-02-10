The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is teaming up with the Kimberling City Elks Lodge to host a blood drive.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, from noon to 5 p.m. the community is invited to come give life-saving blood at the Kimberling City Elks Lodge Community Room, located at 37 Beach Blvd in Kimberling City.
Successful blood donors will receive a long-sleeved quarter zip pullover, while supplies last.
All donations will stay local, as the CBCO is the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities. According to the CBCO, it takes around 200 donations per day to meet the transfusion needs of area patients and every blood donation can help as many as three people.
To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/story or by calling 417-227-5006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.