While the summer heat is still strong, a little relief is in sight with the Branson Tri-Lakes area’s first fall festival of the year arriving in only weeks.
The StateoftheOzarks Festival will celebrate its seventh year on historic Downing Street in Hollister on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. StateoftheOzarks Founder and Editor Joshua Heston told the Branson Tri-Lakes News he is excited for this year’s festival.
“It is the seventh year. It’s hard to believe I’ve been doing this for seven years now,” Heston said. “We’re a month out and I am ahead of schedule, which is huge. I won’t actually let myself relax until Sept.17, but I am cautiously optimistic and excited.”
Heston said the festival lineup is nearing capacity, with more than 70 booths signed up. The festival will host entertainment acts such as The Order of the Red Boar, The Goblin King, Kira Kira Japanese anime dance crew, Brother Troy, Brad Williams, and Luke Acker.
The festival will feature many vendors, crafters and artists, including an Arkansas handcrafted jewelry making business.
“In one of the craft booths will be Morganna Wylde and that is Tommie Gillam,” Heston said. “She is from Jasper, Arkansas and she does handmade jewelry. It is very Ozarks, and very neat. She uses a lot of repurposed items and does a lot of silver work as well. So it’s one of those things that you would think of when you think about the 1970s or 1980s Ozark mountains.”
Heston said he is careful of the vendors he accepts for the State ofthe Ozarks Festival, not only to ensure a unique experience, but to nurture the Ozarks region’s authenticity.
“We are an Ozarks, juried arts and crafts fair with layers of history and emergent culture on top of it,” Heston said. “So your craftsmen and your fine artists are going to be real craftsmen and real fine artists. They are people who really dedicate an enormous amount of their time to the craft. We take people who are newer to the genres of vocational work because I believe people deserve a chance to get their stuff out there...but the idea is that they’re not just bringing mass produced stuff that’s imported and reselling it; that’s why it is juried. We say no to a lot of potential vendors. If it’s clear that they’re just purchasing and then reselling that’s a huge disservice to the craftsmen.”
Heston said there are also plans to integrate some Civil War history into the festival as well.
“One of the things that we definitely strive for is a civil war component,” Heston said. “John Jehl is scheduled at 11 a.m. to do a civil war musket demonstration. He’ll do that on Main Square. I’m hoping to have additional reenactors who could show up in Missouri State Guard uniform. They could show up in Confederate gray. They could show up in Union blue. Folks need to understand that this is a really crucial part of our history and an unbelievably crucial part of our Ozarks history, and if you do not wrap your head around the nuances of the Civil War, you are not going to understand that even today. So, again, it’s an opportunity to be exposed to all of that history in a living way, and be able to have meaningful conversations with individuals who are well versed in the history and learn the humanity of all of these difficult issues, and to do so in a fun and respectful way.”
StateoftheOzarks is collaborating with Geeky Kool on a Villain/Hero Walk at the festival which is scheduled to begin at opposing ends of Downing Street at 12:45 p.m. The walk will conclude as the two sides meet in the middle of the street, near Twinkle Market for a photo op. The walk is open to family friendly cosplay and does not have to be fancy. Families are encouraged to participate and sign-ups will be at the Geeky Kool booth. There is no cost to participate in the walk and participating children will receive goodie bags. There will be a free raffle and the winner will get an original art print by Artist Dakota Friend.
“I anticipate having some really great cosplay but I don’t ever want people to think, ‘Oh my gosh, my cosplay is not great so I can’t participate,’” Heston said. “This is designed to bring people together and have a great time and be included in the experience.”
The festival will offer food and drink options including Keleke Hawaiian BBQ, Jamaican food from Back A Yaad Grill, and a variety of other vendors with fried pies, jams and jellies, cookies, and more.
Heston shared his appreciation and thanks for those who offer helping hands in making the StateoftheOzarks Festival happen.
“We get to work with these great people both in terms of the merchant side, the business side and then especially with the city,” Heston said. “They are all such a huge part of helping make this happen. Also, I have to give a shout out to Dale (Grubaugh). I could not do this without him. I also want to include our sponsors. Our Top Oak Level sponsors are Victory Chiropractic and the city of Hollister. Our Walnut Level sponsor is Patriot Heat and Air. Our Cedar Level sponsors are Hodges Insurance of Sparta, First Community Bank of the Ozarks and Creekside Retreat Inn and Suites.”
For more information about the StateoftheOzarks Festival, visit www.stateoftheozarks.net or StateoftheOzarks Spotlight on Facebook.
