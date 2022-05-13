Kimberling City Administrator Jerry Harman has resigned his position.
On Tuesday, May 10, Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz announced the resignation of Harman in a press release. Harman had been city administrator for the city for six years.
In the release, Harman said he plans to leave public administration to pursue his gifts and passion for nature preservation and protection. He also said he wanted to focus on his health and his family.
“This was a difficult decision, but the time is right for me to pursue other interests,” Harman said in the release. “Kimberling City is in a great position, poised to move forward in all departments.”
Harman has accomplished several items of importance for the city in his tenure including: adopting the city’s first comprehensive plan, opening two public owned parks, helping the city get into a financially positive stature, and creating numerous processes and procedures to help the city in the future. He was also the driving force behind a first for the city, when they received more than $120,000 in grants to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. He negotiated easements with MoDOT to place new city welcome signs.
“I am proud of the work we have done for the city and pleased with the direction we are moving to usher Kimberling City into a solid future for economic progress and development,” Harman said.
Harman, who is currently a fly-fishing guide for Dogwood Canyon, also volunteers his time to teach fishing to youth. Harman plans to continue reconnecting with his passion for nature.
Even though he has resigned his position, Harman, who has had ties to the Kimberling City area for more than 40 years, said he will continue his support of the mayor and city staff.
Fritz said the city will soon be looking for a new city administrator.
“I will soon be searching for our next city administrator, one who will continue the standards of excellence that Jerry has set,” Fritz said. “We want to thank Mr. Harman for his service to the community and wish him well in his future endeavors.”
For more information visit www.ckcmo.com.
