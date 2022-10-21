The Taney County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Child Passenger Safety (CPS) week law enforcement campaign, conducted from Sept.18 to 24.
The goal of the campaign was to remind parents and other adults responsible for children traveling in motor vehicles of the importance of child safety seats and seat belts.
During the enforcement effort, three officers issued a total of three traffic citations; two for uninsured motorists and one felony arrest for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
The sheriff’s department conducted 23 traffic stops with 27 warnings for various violations. Officers did not issue any child safety belt violation tickets.
In 2020, nine children less than 8 years of age were killed and 58 suffered serious injuries as occupants in motor vehicle crashes in Missouri. 26% of the children killed or seriously injured were not restrained in a car seat or safety belt, according to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety’s website.
Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children between 1 and 13 years of age in the United States.
For more information about Child Passenger Safety Week, visit www.savemolives.com.
