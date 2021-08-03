First Baptist Church Branson will be hosting their 15th Annual Back to School Bash to provide school supplies for kids in Taney and Stone counties.
The Back to School Bash will be on Sunday, August 8, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Branson RecPlex, located at 1501 Branson Hills Parkway.
This is the 15th year FBC Branson has been hosting the event, as an opportunity to provide new backpacks and school supplies for kids as they go back to school.
Terry Brown, an associate pastor focusing on community ministry with FBC Branson, has been involved in this event for many years.
“We buy 1,600 backpacks and then we get school supplies from Walmart. We have various things like packs of paper, composition notebooks, rulers … three-ring notebooks, just stuff like that,” Brown said. “It’s not all the stuff on (their) lists, it’s more a lot of stuff that’s common. Not so much in junior high and high school, but below that.”
Brown said he first saw the idea of having a Back to School Bash nearly 20 years ago when he visited a church in Wichita that was doing a similar program. After about five years, FBC Branson decided there wasn’t anything like it happening here and they wanted to pursue something similar
“Our primary mission is that people would find out about Jesus, and then in the community we also want to be team players with all the things that are going on,” Brown said. “This (is) just a fun way to love your neighbor. It’s a small gesture. There’s so many people in our community who do so many good things, so this is just one of so many that are done, but it’s just been a lot of fun for us to do it.”
The Back to School Bash is a party for everyone to attend and is free. There will be swimming, inflatables, games, crafts, a fire truck, hot dogs and chips, and a professional BMX and skateboard stunt show at 5:30 p.m.
The stunt show will be done by Brad Bennett, who along with two other guys, made it onto America’s Got Talent three years ago and made it to one of the final rounds.
Brown said there will be three swim times set up, as the RecPlex can only take a certain number of people in the pool at one time. At check-in, those interested in swimming will receive a bracelet for a one hour swim time.
Ronzo the Clown will also be at the Back to School Bash.
“A Branson classic is Ronzo the Clown. You can’t do an event without Ronzo,” Brown said. “He makes balloon animals faster than anyone I’ve ever seen.”
Brown said they are looking forward to having the Back to School Bash as a big event this year, because last year they had to do a drive-thru type set-up due to COVID. He said he is thankful for the opportunity to have the event outdoors again at the RecPlex and really welcome people in.
“It’s lots of fun, lots of volunteers, and just a great opportunity for our church to host. Since I’ve been involved all these years, I’ve seen a lot of awesome smiles. I love to see the kids with smiles,” Brown said. “Kids are enjoying themselves, they’re getting some new supplies, … they’re sliding down an inflatable, they’re eating on a popsicle, they’re able to go swimming, … it makes the mom or dad, or grandparent, or the person who is taking care of those kids, it makes them a hero for that little window of time.”
Anyone can attend the event and receive a backpack as long as the kids are in person.
“It’s for anyone. Our focus is Taney and Stone county, but we’ve never turned someone away,” Brown said. “And we have laundry soap to give out to families through CAM (Christian Action Ministries.)”
For more information visit www.fbcbranson.com, or follow their Facebook page ‘FBC Branson’ or Instagram page ‘@bransonfbc.’
