The city of Branson will be selling the former high school property after a second vote from the Board of Aldermen approving the sale.
The property at 300 South 6th St. will be sold to a contractor who intends to put “attainable” multi-family housing on the site. The building is being sold to Lifestyle Contractors LLC for $50,000.
Mayor Larry Milton said he wanted to make it clear to citizens while the actual sale price seems much lower than it should be for a valuable land location, the current building is hazardous and will require mandatory and very expensive processes for demolition.
“While $50,000.00 may seem like a low number, this property is loaded with asbestos,” Milton said in a statement. “The last estimate we received to remove it was $250,000.00. It is currently an eyesore and a safety hazard. We have tried many times to try to find a developer for this piece of property. This Board and I feel like this is the best decision for our city. This will get rid of blight and bring in some much-needed family housing.”
The potential housing project from Lifestyle Contractors shows a potential 65 housing units in the new completed facility.
