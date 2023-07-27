A man from Louisiana drowned in Table Rock Lake on Thursday, July 27, at Moonshine Beach in Taney County.
The Water Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Shannon Summers, 44, of Paradis, LA was in Table Rock Lake at 3:10 p.m. when he lost his grip on a floating device and went under the water. Summers was recovered and transported to Cox Medical Center Branson where he was pronounced deceased at 4:23 p.m. by Dr. Todd Baker.
Summers was not wearing any form of safety device. Troop D reported this drowning as their third for 2023, according to the online incident report.
