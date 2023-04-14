The Taneyhills community library will be offering two classes on Tuesday, April 25.
The first class, which is to take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. is a Container Gardening Class sponsored by the Master Gardeners of the Ozarks, a University of Missouri Extension Master Gardener volunteer program.
Master Gardener Alice Troyke will discuss the different types of containers and the variety of plants that will grow in containers. There will be some plants and containers to be given away. This class is simple enough for children to understand.
This class is a free class for ages 10 years old and up and will take place in the Stanley and Elaine Ball Tech room. Due to space it is limited to 28 participants.
Also on Tuesday, April 25, in the Stanley and Elaine Ball Tech room, located inside the Taneyhills community library, instructor Beth Schulz will be teaching lip reading.
The class is free and open to participants 16 years of age or older. It will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will conclude at 2:30 p.m.. The class is limited to 12 participants.
Schulz has taught K-12th grade deaf and hard-of-hearing students. She also is a certified sign language interpreter. Part of her training taught her to properly speak so that the words which may be too difficult for a hard-of-hearing person to hear, might still be seen on her lips.
With this course, participants will learn some basic tips on how to ‘see’ the words spoken to them. This skill will improve the ability to hear and understand others. Participants will get practical information about the visibility of sounds on our lips. They will also learn some stumbling blocks to avoid when speaking to others. With this knowledge and some practical applications, they will leave feeling much more confident in their capability to speak clearly and to hear others better – all through the use of basic lipreading skills.
Registration is required for both classes. To register, call the Library’s circulation desk at 417-334-1418 or enroll online at www.taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org.
