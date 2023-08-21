A teenager from Republic was killed on Friday, Aug. 18, in a single vehicle crash in Stone County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Hunter Rucker, 19, of Republic was traveling south on Route N, four miles south of Clever at 12:18, when his 2004 Jeep Grand Charokee crossed the center line of the road and overturned. The vehicle then struck a strand of trees and a barbed wire fence.
A passenger in the vehicle, Tyler Mullanack, 18, of Republic, was pronounced deceased on scene at 1:40 a.m. by Stone County Coroner John Cunnygham. Mullanack was transported to the Stone County Coroner’s Office in Galena. Neither Mullanack nor Rucker were wearing their seat belts, according to the online crash report.
