On Tuesday, July 5, the Western Taney County Fire Protection District recognized four women who helped find a missing child in May.
The incident occurred on Saturday, May 14, when a 6-year-old autistic boy was reported missing. The Taney County Sheriff’s Department, Taney County Ambulance and WTCFPD were dispatched to search for the missing child after he reportedly walked away from his home.
“After the initial search of obvious places and being unable to locate the child, members of the neighborhood and Kanakuk Kamps were organized and were part of the search party,” stated a July 6, Facebook post on WTCFPD page. “Last night we had the opportunity to recognize four ladies from our community who assisted in locating (him).”
Marie Atmar, Claire Cooper, Joise Towns and Riley Wilson, all from Kanakuk Kamps, joined the search party. They were able to locate and safely return the boy, so he could be reunited with his family.
“As the Fire District, we are dispatched to several searches a year. Not all have a happy ending. The search on May 14, 2022 was special, we were able to organize over 50 people with one common goal, to bring that 6-year old safely home,” stated the post. “Last night we had the chance to thank the four ladies who found the child. Thank you Marie, Claire, Josie and Riley for what you did. Thank all of you that participated in the search that night.”
