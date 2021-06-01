The Rotary Club of Hollister celebrated the milestone of a decade of service to the community on Monday, May 24.
The Rotary Club of Hollister, which is part of the Rotary International organization, celebrated their tenth birthday and all the things that the group has accomplished at the Branson Creek Clubhouse.
Rotary International is a global network of 1.2 million members in more than 35,000 clubs that provide volunteer efforts and charitable services to create change in the world, according to the Rotary International website.
According to Rotary Club of Hollister Secretary Debbie Redford, the club has 22 members and would welcome new members who have a heart for serving the community. The rotary’s saying is ‘Service Above Self’ and the members of the Hollister Rotary try to impact the community in positive ways with several programs and ventures.
Club Treasurer John Hagey joined the club as a charter member in 2011 and says he is very proud of all that the club has achieved in the last 10 years.
“I was familiar with Rotary at that time (I joined) but had not been a member prior to that. We were a brand new chapter with a lot of enthusiasm and a goal of helping our community. Ten years later, I am really proud of those friendships and all we are doing to give back to our community,” said Hagey. “Each year we are able to give thousands of dollars monetarily and even more with time, volunteering to causes right here in Hollister and the surrounding communities.”
Being able to serve the community through volunteer efforts and programs is the driving force behind the members joining the organization.
“I have been aware of Rotary for many years in this community and was excited to be invited into the Hollister Club 10 years ago,” said Redford. “I enjoy hearing about our community through our weekly programs, but my favorite part is participating in the many community service projects we perform throughout the year. The members have become like family as we all have the same servant heart for our community.”
“I wanted to find a way to serve our community. When a new club was organized in 2011, I thought it would be the perfect time (to join),” said President-Elect Laurie Hayes.
“I decided to join Rotary to get more involved in the community and have a chance to give back,” said acting President Ryan Sanders. “I wanted to create relationships with individuals that had the same type of serving mentality.”
The Hollister Rotary Club has been very active in not only donating funds to help the community, but by donating hundreds of volunteer hours every year, according to Redford.
The organization has yearly events that help the community including:
- Adoption of a Hollister family of six for Christmas
- Purchase of Thanksgiving turkeys for Hollister Schools families
- Reading with Rotary program
- Teaching boat and water safety to Hollister kindergarten and first graders
- Rotary Trivia Night Fundraiser, proceeds used to provide grants to area nonprofits
- Color Run Sponsorship at the Grape and Fall Festival, proceeds used to provide grants to area nonprofits
- Grants awarded this year to five area nonprofits
- Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt, volunteer time
- Bell Ringing for one full day at a Hollister location for the Salvation Army
- Revive 65, volunteer time
“My favorite event is our Reading with Rotary event where we partner with the Hollister Schools and educate kindergarten and first grade students on the importance of boating safety and wearing a life vest,” said Hagey. “With the water being so prevalent in our community with the lakes and streams, this is a fun way to educate and make a difference to those families.”
According to past president and board member Devra Leach, who also serves as assistant district governor for the Branson/Hollister Rrea Rotary Clubs, the rotary does not just help out the community but gives its members an opportunity to network and build friendships through their shared experiences of volunteerism.
“I think the most rewarding part is not only giving back to our local community, but helping our own members,’’ said Leach. “When someone is sick or in a bad place, we all come together to help.”
According to Hayes, the Hollister Rotary has a unique and strong bond amongst the members.
“We are not just colleagues,” said Hayes. “We are a rotary family.”
“The most rewarding part of rotary has been the friendships that I have made along the way and the amazing things we have been able to do in this community,” said Hagey.
According to Redford, every year the club does additional programs to help the community with needs that come up. In 2019, the club planted walnut trees at Hulland Park during Revive 65. In 2020, the club donated a bench for Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park.
“(In) 2020, we did the COVID-19 donation challenge to the Branson/Hollister and the Daybreakers Rotary Club,” said Redford. “We ended up with additional money from our rotary district for a total of $6,900; $2,300 (went) to the Salvation Army food pantry and $4,600 (went) to CAM.”
According to Leach, the small club gives back in a really big way with not only donations to local nonprofits but with volunteer time.
“Our small, but mighty group has been involved and given back to many different organizations,” said Sanders. “To see individuals and non-profits benefit and grow from our work has been a blessing.”
This year the club has already donated more than 384 volunteer hours, according to Redford.
“The value of our volunteer hours and financial contribution to the community this year has been (more than) $10,938,” said Redford.
According to the Rotary International website, Rotary members have made a real commitment and have a vision to solve real problems for more than 110 years. Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects. Programs and projects that extend from helping with literacy, to garnering peace, to addressing water and health issues around the world.
The mission of Rotary International and the individual clubs within their world wide community is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The organization’s vision statement is ‘Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves,’ according to their website.
Visit Rotary International visit rotary.org. For more information on the Rotary Club of Hollister visit their Facebook page, ‘Rotary Club Of Hollister.
