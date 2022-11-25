The Hollister School District is continuing to offer assistance in the community throughout the holiday season.
According to a press release, thanks to numerous donations from students and families, teachers and staff, and many community members and organizations, the Hollister School District was able to provide Thanksgiving meal assistance to 92 Hollister families (198 students) this year.
The district purchased a turkey for each family through monetary donations received. Students from preschool through 12th grade participated in the district’s annual Holiday Food Drive bringing in food items including canned goods, stuffing, desserts, gravy mixes, and more.
The district is now working to provide Christmas assistance for 116 Hollister families (256 children) who need a little extra support this holiday season. Many students have not yet been “adopted.”
The district can provide a list of needs to anyone who would like to adopt a family ($75 per child is recommended). To adopt a Hollister family this holiday season, contact one of the district’s building counselors. Contact information for building counselors can be found at www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
