Reeds Spring High School is sending five students to the Future Business Leaders of America to the National Leadership Conference.
The Reeds Spring High School FBLA students are advancing to the conference this summer in Chicago on June 29 through July 2. These students are in need of sponsors in order to attend, according to a statement from the Reeds Spring School District.
Junior Evan Brandsma will compete in Agribusiness, Senior Jordan Shortt and Senior Matthew Greenwalt will compete in Broadcast Journalism, Sophomore Marrin McKoy and Sophomore Spencer Todd will compete in International Business. The cost to attend the event including registration, hotel, food and transportation will cost about $1100 per student. Sponsors will be recognized next school year on media screens in the school commons area.
The mission of the FBLA is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. It has memberships for middle school, high school, college and professional levels.
For more information on becoming a sponsor contact Ronda Plaster at rplaster@wolves.k12.mo.us.
