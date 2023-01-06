hich was held in December, has been deemed success by organizers.
The Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge 2597 and Freedom of Road Riders Local15 and area residents helped provide Christmas to more than 80 local families for the 2022 Christmas season. The distribution was held on Saturday, Dec. 10, after months of planning, organizing and activities to gather items to make Christmas happen for more than 200 children.
“On Dec. 10, members of the Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge 2597 in Forsyth and the Freedom of Road Riders Local 15 of Branson, played elves for over 80 families as parents picked out coats, hats, gloves, socks, toys, quilts, basketballs, groceries and hygiene items for more than 210 children,” Taneycomo Elks Toy Drive Organizer Terri Williams told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Thanks to local businesses and generous individuals, parents were able to enter drawings for really cool items for their children, such as several hoverboards, bikes and razor scooters. Local business Saint City’s Bar & Grill held a toy drive and donated over five large bags of coats, plus bags of toys.”
Donation boxes were set up in several locations around the Forsyth area to collect toys from area residents.
“Forsyth City Hall, Dollar Generals in Kirbyville and Highlandville had donation boxes to collect toys,” Williams said. “SMBZ Builders provided items for our drawings as well as socks for the kids. Calico Cut Ups of Forsyth and others donated quilts. Branson Sports Club donated basketballs, which were very popular, and other individuals and groups donated toys and coats.”
Williams said the events, which took place from November until the day of distribution, showed the generous spirit of the community.
“Our event would not be possible without the help and support of our community,” Williams said. “The Freedom of Road Riders Local 15 and the Elks Lodge do a toy run in November, where they collect toys and money to purchase items needed. The Elks Lodge also applied for a grant from the Elks National Foundation to help fund this event.”
To learn more about the 2023 event or to learn how to become a member of the Elks Lodge, contact the Elks Lodge at 417-546-2597 or bpoe2597@gmail.com.
