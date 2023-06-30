Southern Missouri Arts Connection will be featuring the art of Amy Joy Hill in July.
Hill’s exhibit, “Quietus of Potential,” will run from July 7 through 29, at the SMAC Art Center, located on historic Downing Street in Hollister. The exhibit’s opening reception will be held in conjunction with First Friday Art Walk on July 7, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The exhibit and reception are free to the public, and will offer attendees an opportunity to view Hill’s work, tour the private studios and enjoy complimentary refreshments. The Vintage Paris Coffee kiosk will be on site as well.
Hill uses alcohol inks to explore when the potential of something is cut short, by whatever means. Questions like “What does potential become when it is half realized?” and “How does the viewer perceive it?” are questions Hill poses in her artwork.
“There is a sense of tension and longing for completion,” Hill said. “Hopefully this will allow the viewer to realize unearthed potential.”
The goal of Hill’s exhibit is to inspire viewers to be more intentional, and hopefully to usher in forgiveness and healing into areas which were developing, but found a premature death.
Each month, SMAC highlights one of many local non-profit organizations in the area during its exhibits. During Hill’s exhibit, SMAC will draw attention to Christian Action Ministries.
For more information, visit www.smac-art.org.
