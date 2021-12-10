City of Forsyth received a follow-up, which indicates improvement, from the state auditor following their “poor” audit report from March.
In March, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the city a rating of “poor” and gave the city recommendations on how to make improvements.
According to a Dec. 6 press release from the Office of the Missouri State Auditor, Galloway said city officials in Forsyth have implemented or are in the process of implementing the 12 recommendations of the March state audit, which gave the lowest possible rating.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the city requested the audit after more than $3,400 went missing in 2019.
“We requested that audit. As representatives of the city, we needed to find out where tax dollars had gone. That was our duty to our tax payers,” Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty said in a March interview. “We needed to find out where that missing money went. It took them a little over a year to get the audit completed.”
Dougherty said before requesting the free audit from the state, the city had reported the missing funds to the Taney County Sheriff’s Office.
“The sheriff’s department couldn’t come to a conclusion with it. We were able to get a free audit from the state to find out,” Dougherty said.
The audit found numerous concerns, including more than $1,400 missing from the city’s vault and another $2,000 in utility deposits that were received but never deposited by the former utility clerk, according to the release. In addition to the missing money, the audit also found that thousands in utility deposits were not deposited until long after service had been activated.
Dougherty said the audit addressed more than just the missing funds.
“They looked at more than we asked for, which was great. It was good to get a little bit more,” Dougherty said. “We can find where we have holes in our policies and stuff we need to change. We were able to get a lot of those changed already and we have a few left to get taken care of. They were giving us that information along the way. It was really nice to get that information. I am not concerned about the poor rating because I had a feeling that policies were not set in place. Now (we) know what we need to change.”
In the update, Galloway said the city of Forsyth is making improvements and are taking actions needed.
“I am encouraged that after our audit uncovered these serious concerns, Forsyth officials have taken action to better protect taxpayer dollars, and I urge them to finish implementing the remaining recommendations,” Galloway said in the release. “This is another instance of our audits getting results.”
The March audit found in 2019 the former utility clerk did not deposit $2,000 of recorded utility deposits, all paid in cash. In addition to the missing money, the audit also found that $6,400 in utility deposits were not deposited until between 20 and more than 121 days after activation of utility services. A master key, which was missing from the city clerk’s desk, had been used to open the city vault, and $1,403 was stolen.
The follow-up report issued indicated the Board of Aldermen is working with law enforcement officials on criminal prosecution regarding the theft, the undeposited utility deposits, and the untimely and questionable utility deposits. The report stated the board will take the steps necessary to obtain restitution and the board has taken action to keep money collected and keys in a secure location to better protect money collected.
The Taney County Sheriff’s office has completed its investigation and referred the case to the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney, according to the release.
The audit recommended making improvements to accounting controls and procedures and to utility system controls and procedures. The follow-up report found those steps are in progress or have been implemented, including the handling of delinquent utility accounts. The Board of Aldermen has implemented better controls over the city computers to help ensure electronic data security.
A complete copy of the follow-up report on the city of Forsyth can be found at
auditor.mo.gov/AuditReport/ViewReport?report=2021117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.