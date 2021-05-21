Progress at the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant in Branson will continue thanks to the city being awarded a grant.
A resolution to accept funding from the Missouri Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, was approved at the May 11 Branson Board of Aldermen meeting, for improvements to the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant in the amount of $2,752,038.
“We did apply for a long-term recovery grant for the (Compton Drive) Wastewater Treatment Plant,” said city of Branson Finance Director Jamie Rouch. “We applied for that a little while back. This is one piece of the mini grants we hope to get for this: $2.7 million, a little bit more than that. We are asking for approval to receive those funds. This is about 19% of the whole, total project.
“Since then (we’ve) received approval for $5 million and we are awaiting the last piece through the Economic Development Administration for the $3 million. Then the only thing that would be lacking after that is the increase in the cost in the project over the last year and we have about a $3.6 million funding gap that we’ll have to look for. But this is good news, we have been awarded grant dollars, so we’re asking for acceptance of that.”
The passing of this resolution approves the acceptance of a grant that will be used for design and construction of a flood wall at the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant.
According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson, the grant will cover approximately 19.1% of the total projected project cost of $14,378,367.
This is the first grant received for this project with the anticipation of additional grant funds in the amount of $11,626,329 to cover the remainder of the total project cost, according to the report.
Also approved at the meeting was an ordinance approving a contract with Missouri State University for professional administrative services for the CDBG for the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant.
This contract is for professional services related to the CDBG the city has been awarded by the Missouri Department of Economic Development in the amount of $2,752,038.
“This is a contract with SMCOG, which is Southwest Missouri Council of Governments through MSU, for the administrative consultant piece of the grant,” said Rouch. “They are paid through the administrative fee from the grant … They do civil right compliances, they do compliance and tie the state between the city and help keep track of everything and organize it.”
According to the report, the total will not exceed the amount of $68,988 for the contract through December 31, 2023. The fixed cost of this agreement is $6,500.
Details for the professional services to be rendered can be found in the exhibit attached to the ordinance on the page titled “Exhibit A - Scope of Services” at bransonmo.gov.
To see the full agenda item visit bransonmo.gov.
