Forbes Magazine recently released its 2023 College Financial Grades ranking, awarding College of the Ozarks an A+.
The magazine analyzed all private non-for-profit colleges in the United States with an enrollment of more than 500 full-time students, using the most recent data available from the government’s National Center for Education Statistics database. The colleges are graded by balance sheet strength and operational soundness along with other indicators of their financial condition, including endowment assets per full-time equivalent student, primary reserve ratio, return on assets, and the percentage of freshmen receiving institutional grants and instruction expenses per student.
College of the Ozarks President Brad Johnson said the college’s hard working students, faculty and staff have kept its financial health stronger than ever, continuing to give students the opportunity to graduate debt free.
“In the current economic climate, we must remain vigilant about controlling costs and being wise financial stewards of our entrusted resources to sustain financial health into the future,” Johnson said. “We are grateful for the faithful donors and friends of the college who appreciate our efforts to impart traditional Christian and American values to our students and have generously stood beside us for many years.”
Students at College of the Ozarks work, rather than pay, for their education. The cost is met by a combination of gifts from donors, private scholarships, and grants. The college openly discourages debt by not participating in any kind of loans.
For more information, visit www.cofo.edu.
