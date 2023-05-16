The award winning Shepherd of the Hills Garden Club hosted its annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, May 6, in the parking lot in front of the Apple Tree Mall in Branson.
The club had a wide array of flowers and vegetable plants for customers to choose from. They also displayed their recently won “Missouri Garden Club of the Year”, which they won at the 90th Annual Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri convention held in St. Louis from April 17 through April 20.
