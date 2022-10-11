On Sunday Oct. 9 the Forsyth FIre Department responded to a structure fire.
According to the Forsyth Fire Department’s Facebook pages, at around 8:25 a.m. the department was dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire in a condo unit, located at the Brentwood Apartments. The initial report said there was smoke in the apartment with a person inside the unit.
Forsyth Chief 1 and Fire Engine 1 responded.
On arrival, light smoke was found and all occupants were evacuated outside.There was a fire found in the bedroom of one of the units, which was extinguished by a neighbor using a portable fire extinguisher.
There was one female occupant who sustained minor burns and was transported by TCAD.
“Without the action taken by the neighbor the outlook would have been a lot worse,” states the post. “A tremendous thank you and good job.”
The cause was determined to be a lit cigarette that ignited the bedding while the occupant was sleeping.
“As this was the official first day of ‘Fire Prevention Week’, we would like to remind everyone to have a working smoke detector, have an escape plan for your home and business, have working fire extinguishers and know how to use them,” states the post. “Extinguish all flames such as candles and cigarettes before going to sleep. A little prevention makes a big impact and will save a life and property.”
The Forsyth Fire Department received mutual aid from Central Taney County Fire Protection District, Western Taney County Fire Protection District,Taney County Ambulance, Forsyth Police Department 407 and TCSO dispatch.
