The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down north of Branson West Friday night.
According to a NWS report, an EF-1 tornado touched down near the intersection of Ance Creek Road and Steven Lane just after 7:35 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. The tornado followed a path just north of Ance Creek Road and was on the ground for approximately three minutes and covered 0.67 miles. The tornado path ended just west of Highway 413.
The tornado brought with it estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour and damaged 20 homes in Branson West, according to the report. Damage included roof and siding damages, as well as down powerlines and trees.
The Stone County Office of Emergency said at least four homes suffered extensive damage, which has left families displaced.
The storm also caused damage in other areas in Stone and Taney counties.
The NWS report indicates the storm cell, which caused the tornado, caused damage to an outbuilding near Reeds Spring and caused 30 hardwood trees to be uprooted or snapped off in the Walnut Shade area. One of the trees fell on a barn in Walnut Shade causing minor damage.
The city of Crane reported on their Facebook page the storm caused damage to the ballfield concession stand roof.
The tornado warnings were issued around 5:30 p.m. for the area. The warnings were a part of 31 total issued in Missouri Friday, according to Governor Mike Parson’s Office.
The storm cell caused a line of tornadoes, which caused two deaths in southeast Missouri, and two deaths in Arkansas. The cell gained momentum as it headed east. Kentucky was hit the hardest.
