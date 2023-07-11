I scream, you scream, we all scream for donating blood and getting free ice cream!
On Wednesday, July 19, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will make their mid-summer return to the Branson Tri-Lakes News from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Hollister Community Blood Drive. As a thank you to all those who took on the ever increasing Missouri July temperatures, CBCO will be treating donors to a free sweet summer treat.
All successful donors will be presented with a free ice cream voucher, which is good to use at Dairy Queen, Culver’s or Hiland Dairy. Additionally, those leaving the bi-monthly blood drive a pint low will also be taking home a Pint for a Pint card, which can be used to redeem a free gift at one of 10 partnering breweries in the Ozarks.
Those breweries include: Banter Brewing Co., Hold Fast Brewing and Springfield Brewing Company in Springfield; Bentonville Brewing Co. and Bike Rack Brewing Co. in Bentonville; Chaos Brewing in Joplin; Fossil Cove Brewing Co. in Fayetteville; Piney River Brewing Co. in Bucyrus; and 4 By 4 Brewing Company in Nixa and Springfield.
“The summer is commonly a challenging time for blood donations and the local blood supply,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Michelle Teter said. “Since we are missing many of our larger blood drives due to high schools and colleges being out, we really rely on our community donors to step up and help make sure their friends, family and neighbors have the blood they need. The need for blood never takes a break or a holiday and we are so appreciative of the great community spirit that brings people together to help each other – even if it’s someone they don’t even know.”
CBCO is the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Cox Medical Center Branson. CBCO needs the assistance of blood donors to help ensure a strong summer blood supply in an effort to avoid typical summer blood shortages for local use.
Those who complete a successful donation at the upcoming blood drive, will not only receive the vouchers for free ice cream and a free brewery gift, but will be able to leave with a limited edition Chillin’ in the Ozarks T-Shirt from CBCO; plus a handful of swag items such as cookies, stickers and certificates for free snacks at local eateries and attractions. These items are made possible by Branson Tri-Lakes News Blood Drive Sponsors: Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex, McDonalds, Branson Bank and Fritz’s Adventure.
“As our partnership with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks continues to grow and evolve, so does our relationship with the community,” Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher Mandy Farrow said. “With each passing blood drive we are overjoyed to see so many familiar faces returning to the newspaper’s community room since we began offering the space for these drives to CBCO. However, when someone new comes in and they share how they’ve not donated in years or this is their first donation ever, brings us joy to know we were able to provide them with an opportunity to help save a life.”
While walk-ins to the blood drive are welcome, appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled online at cbco.org/donate-blood or by calling 417-227-5006.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News is located at 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister. Any area businesses interested in becoming a Branson Tri-Lakes News Blood Drive Sponsor, please email tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com. Blood drive sponsors are invited to donate items, which are are then given to each of the blood drive attendees as a thank you for donating blood.
For more information visit cbco.org or check out the event page on Facebook called ‘Hollister Community Blood Drive.’
