The residents of Forsyth have the opportunity to attend a candidate forum to listen to the candidates for the Forsyth Board of Aldermen for the April 5, Municipal Election.
The Taney County Federated Republican Women will host the forum in the lower level of the Oaxaca Mexican Restaurant, located at 15920 US Hwy 160, Forsyth, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 .
The Taney County Federated Republican Women will host the event giving the four candidates running for alderman an opportunity to share their vision for Forsyth, answer questions and meet residents, according to a press release from the TCFRW. The forum is a chance to allow Forsyth residents a basis for comparison of the candidates, prior to the election.
Candidates expected to participate are Ward I incumbent Larry Moehl and his challenger, Missi Hesketh for Ward I and Ward II incumbent Cheryl Altis facing off with her challenger, Dustin Krob.
The TCFRW holds an educational meeting monthly (alternating between Forsyth and Branson) including issues that may affect local residents and communities by providing speakers and information regarding pending legislation.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/TCFRW.
