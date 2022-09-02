* Editor’s Note: Some names of foster parents will be used and children’s names have been replaced to protect the children in the foster care system in Stone and Taney counties.
Foster families face many struggles within the system. Foster parents in the area discussed these struggles and what they feel can be done better by the state and the communities.
One issue many foster parents deal with is the availability of services for the children in rural areas.
“The lack of resources in Stone County is a true struggle,” Foster mom Sally* said. “We travel to Greene or Taney to get most medical, emotional and physical therapies. It would be great to see a traveling group (similar to First Steps) that meet the kids’ needs in our home, daycares and schools.”
Taney County Foster mom Valerie Lyons said the lack of child care and respite care is one of the biggest issues she feels many foster parents deal with, especially single parents like herself.
“The big thing is childcare because we have no choice in where we take our children for childcare, and a lot of places will not take foster children. The few that do here in the area are full and have a wait list a mile long,” Lyons said. “One of the reasons I feel is that the state of Missouri does not pay these places enough. These childcare centers can’t afford to take foster kids when they have a person willing to pay the full amount. They can’t afford to pay their workers on what the state pays for childcare. I know of several businesses who quit taking foster children because of this. So people sometimes have to rethink where or if they work because they can’t find child care which is licensed through the state.”
According to the Missouri Children’s Division website, foster parents must use only licensed childcare facilities and are not allowed to pay any amount out of pocket for childcare.
“As a foster parent, you can’t pay the difference from what the state pays to what the facility charges for non foster children,” Lyons said. “The state is very clear on the rules on it. You have to go through the state to get to a childcare facility that has openings that will take that child for the amount of money the state pays, which is less than what a regular person will pay way less. Childcare, especially for children not old enough to go to school, is one of the most difficult parts for many.”
A lack of caseworkers and the case load current caseworkers have was also cited by many foster parents as a major issue facing the system.
“I feel like one of the biggest issues is there needs to be more caseworkers to lighten the load,” Foster mom Jill* said.
Foster mom Maci* said caseworkers have too much on their plates with cases which creates issues with children and regulations slipping through the cracks.
“One of the biggest issues is the lack of caseworkers. They have so many cases they can’t focus on each individual child in the way that they should,” Maci said. “And on top of that, a lot of times, with all the children that we’ve had in our home, we see caseworkers not wanting to follow their own guidelines. They don’t follow their own guidelines. And a lot of times we get cases the caseworker is supposed to visit once a month. We don’t hear from them until the last hour of the last day of the month and they are saying, ‘Can we come meet with you today?’ It is hard because sometimes we’ve got things going on. You know, you can’t call the last hour on the last day of the month for a visit because they’re so overworked and have so many cases they can’t find the time to follow their own guidelines. This is how so many kids slip through the cracks and don’t get the attention they need.”
Most foster parents agreed more caseworkers, better more localized resources and the state paying more for childcare would help ensure children are being taken care of within the system.
“These children have been through so much already. The system should be improved to make sure they are getting the best care, Lyons said. “As a foster parent, we can only do so much. The state has custody of these children and are responsible for their care. We are just people who care, people who want to protect children and who are willing to take the day to day care into our hands. The system needs to change to better care for the children.”
Foster mom Chris* said she feels the State of Missouri needs to change how things are handled for the sake of the children but the community can also help out.
“The community can help by providing things for the kids. They can become a Big Brother or Big Sister or they can say ‘Hey, can I take your kid for ice cream once a week?’ or ‘Hey, can we go to the park and just hang out?’ or ‘Hey, is it okay if I go to the sports game and cheer him or her on?’ You know, just a family, a support system and a network for these kids to have would be great,” Chris said. “The community can come up with a foster Resource Center for the foster kids to be able to go to and hang out with other children. A place to be able to like their own little foster community center, where they can go do things, where they’re safe and able to talk to other kids who know what they are going through. Our 16 year old foster daughter, who we have had since she was 14, really has nowhere to go to. A lot of kids are like that, especially when they are at a new home, until they get completely settled into the school system and everything.”
This is the third in a series of stories on the Foster Care System in Stone and Taney County by the Branson Tri-Lakes News. Look for more in future editions.
