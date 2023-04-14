The Doggie Easter Egg Hunt to benefit the Branson Humane Society took place the afternoon of Saturday, April 8, at Stockstill Park in Branson.
Dogs were dispatched to a field of eggs filled with dog treats or coupons which were redeemed for dog toys from Petco. Dogs also posed for pictures with the Easter Bunny.
