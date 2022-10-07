A Branson High School sophomore will help craft the social media message for a national student organization.
Clara Dean has been named as a Social Media Ambassador for National High School Future Business Leaders of America. Dean was chosen out of over 250 students nationwide who sought the position.
“I feel so honored to have been chosen to serve FBLA through the social media ambassadorship, and I cannot wait to work with the rest of the national team,” Dean told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I am proud to represent Branson Schools and our local FBLA at the national level.”
Clara will be a videographer producing videos for the FBLA for both the national organization and the regional chapter of the group. The National FBLA released a statement praising Dean as a proven, dedicated leader who is ready to serve the national membership.
“The Social Media Ambassadorship provides a unique opportunity for students to make a visible impact at the national level and gain experience in a professional social media environment,” Branson High School FBLA Adviser Alisa Cornelison said.
FBLA prepares high school students for careers in business through academic competition, leadership development, and educational programs and conferences.
