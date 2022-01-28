A Harrison, Arkansas man is in the Taney County Jail facing charges connected to a Jan. 25, shooting at Oak Park West #2 in Branson.
William James Schultz is facing charges of first degree assault with serious physical injury or on a special victim, second degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon causing death or injury, and armed criminal action in connection with the incident.
If convicted on the assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges, Schultz could face 10 to 30 years or life in prison.
According to court documents, S.M., a 31-year-old woman, told police she was at her residence when “Will” showed up with another person. She said “Will” went into her bathroom for an hour and 45 minutes before she needed to leave the residence to pick up a family member.
She said “Will” then blocked her from leaving through the front door. An argument then started which escalated to a physical fight. She said he pulled a gun on her, and she responded by pulling her own gun and striking him on his head. She said he then shot her in the left shoulder.
Schultz was found the next day at a trailer on President Drive in Hollister and was taken into custody. A search of his room located a .22 revolver inside a backpack on the floor.
According to the probable cause statement, after being given his Miranda warning, Schultz admitted to going to the residence to visit a friend. He said S.M. arrived at the residence after he had already been at the location. He said the three then used methamphetamine together.
Schultz then told investigators the shooting victim said he had “told on” Corey Jackson, who the Branson Tri-Lakes News reported Dec. 17, 2021 was arrested on drug trafficking and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child charges following a raid which found 484.14 grams of fentanyl inside the refrigerator of a Branson home.
Schultz said during the argument, S.M. attempted to leave and “he lost his temper with her and stopped her from leaving.” He said she was the first to pull her gun, which she used to hit him in the head. Schultz said he then pulled the .22 caliber gun, later found in the police search in his room, and shot the victim in the chest.
He said after shooting her, he tried to help her clean the wound and encouraged her to go to the hospital. He claimed after she refused to go, he then left and walked to the Hollister location where he was found by law enforcement.
Schultz told police he understood S.M. would be afraid of him when she refused to let her leave, and he understood how she could have reacted by pulling out the gun and hitting him with it in an attempt to escape.
It was noted in the court documents related to the shooting Schultz had been on the run from law enforcement on multiple other charges.
According to a probable cause statement, Schultz was arrested in late May 2020 after an April incident where he tried to flee from Branson police.
A Branson Police Department report states Schultz was spotted walking into an RV Park which had been experiencing a high rate of vehicle break-ins. When an officer identified himself and asked Schultz to stop, Schultz began running while trying to keep baggies from falling out of his pockets.
During the initial foot chase, Schultz “slipped and fell.” When he recovered from the fall, he produced a “folding pocket knife” and turned to face the officer. Schultz eventually dropped the knife and attempted a second time to flee.
Schultz resisted having his arms secured behind his back as he was being taken into custody, and tried to reach toward the waistband of his pants. A search found baggies containing “a white powdery substance” and another baggie containing “several green pills.”
After being taken into custody, Schultz told the officer he pulled the knife “to protect himself.” When questioned about whether he planned to stab the officer, Schultz responded “I guess.”
Court dockets state Schultz, over the objection of prosecutors, was released on his own recognizance July 17, 2020 by Judge Tiffany Yarnell to attend drug treatment through Burrell and to live at Simmering Center sober living.
While he was released, he was arrested in connection with an incident on Valentine’s Day 2021 at the Grand View Inn, 280 Tanger Blvd., in Branson.
Schultz had been transported to a local hospital due to a drug overdose. Schultz told paramedics there was another person in the room who could also be a victim of an overdose.
Inside the room, first responders found a woman identified as C.L. unconscious in the bathroom.
A probable cause statement said C.L. had swelling around her right eye, redness on her face, and a “busted lip” which was “consistent with being struck by a fist.”
She also had an abrasion to the back of her head and three bruises the size of fingertips on the left side of her neck, consistent with someone being choked.
C.L. told police Schultz punched her and gave her a “black eye” and then choked her for approximately three minutes after an argument until she passed out.
Schultz was observed at the hospital with swelling and redness on his right hand consistent with punching something with his fist. However, when questioned by police, he claimed to not know anything about the incident.
The victim attempted to recant her story, claiming another male carried out her assault, and said she would not pursue charges or cooperate with law enforcement. However, video surveillance did not show anyone other than Schultz entering or leaving the room where C.L. was found.
On May 6, 2021, Judge R. Tiffany Yarnell ordered Schultz released on his own recognizance a second time, over prosecutor objections, to enter an in-patient rehabilitation facility on May 19. The bed in the facility was delayed until June 21, but he was released on May 20.
A court docket entry from July 26, 2021, states Schultz was “successfully discharged from Preferred Family Treatment.” However, on August 12, records show he had his bond revoked and an arrest warrant issued for refusing to submit a urine sample for a drug test.
However, the warrant was dropped on August 16, and Schultz was allowed to remain released on his own recognizance.
After appearing at a Dec. 21, 2021 hearing about a plea agreement, Schultz failed to show up at court on Jan. 20, when he was scheduled to make his plea as part of the agreement.
An arrest warrant for failure to appear was issued the day before the shooting.
As of print time, Schultz is being held in the Taney County Jail related to the shooting incident without bond under the order of Judge Yarnell. He is being represented by a public defender Dawn Calvin, who represented Schultz on the older cases. No court date has been set for his arraignment.
